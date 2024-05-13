Thunder Rosa Assesses Fan Support In Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Mone's AEW Feud

Mercedes Mone's AEW debut on the "Big Business" episode of "Dynamite" was everything the wrestling world expected it to be in terms of the hometown crowd exploding in support for the former Sasha Banks. Since then, the tides have turned and Thunder Rosa fully expects the crowd to be in support of TBS Champion Willow Nightingale when she defends her title against Mone at AEW Double or Nothing.

"Any time that Willow has either taken the microphone or has gotten in the ring," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "You can see how people just throw themselves [at] her. [Becoming champion] was a natural transition for her. People were asking for it [because] she has worked her a** off in the last year and a half."

Double or Nothing will mark Mone's AEW in-ring debut, and the matchup comes with plenty of history between the two. Mone harbors kayfabe resentment toward the champion, blaming her for the injury she suffered at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence in May 2023, which took place innocently enough as Mone jumped from the ropes and landed awkwardly on her right ankle.

The injury caused a change to the match's finish, with Nightingale coming away with the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. This set the stage for their upcoming return engagement, but Rosa believes the history between the pair could create more pressure for the competitors during their match.

