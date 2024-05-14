Video: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Lyra Valkyria's First Night On WWE Raw

New WWE main roster star Lyra Valkyria has discussed her "WWE Raw" debut and her emotions before and after her first match on the show.

The Irish star, who is a former "NXT" Women's Champion, was called up to the main roster and the "Raw" brand as part of this year's WWE Draft. WWE's cameras followed Valkyria ahead of her appearance on the May 6 edition of "Raw," from Hartford, Connecticut.

Valkyria was emotional and had goosebumps when she walked into the arena prior to "Raw," but said that she felt like she had to show that she was ready for the big jump to the main roster and make her family back in Ireland proud, as well as her compatriots. Before she walked out for her first match, she got a pep talk from fellow Irishwoman and former opponent, Becky Lynch, who hyped up the young star before her match against Dakota Kai

After her win against Kai, Valkyria claimed she felt at home on her "Raw" debut and now believes she has what it takes to be successful on the main roster. She also hopes that her journey to the main roster will inspire other women to follow in her footsteps. She was optimistic about her future after the match, stating that she foresees her trajectory only going upwards.

After her win in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament against Dakota Kai, Valkyria faced off against Zoey Stark on this week's "Raw," where she secured another win. The former "NXT" star will face former WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky in the semi-finals of the tournament, which will take place next week.