Video: AEW's Big Bill Shares Learning Tree Lessons

AEW's Big Bill Shares Learning Tree Lessons

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Big Bill has started a new journey, as he has become devoted to sitting under The Learning Tree of Chris Jericho. Bill made it known on the April 24 "AEW Dynamite" that he wants the guidance of the FTW Champion to take him to the next level, and has begun learning all the vital life lessons to become the man he dreams of being.

Bill has been generous enough to share some of the lessons he's been learning from Jericho on his X (formerly Twitter) account, with this week's lesson being about gratitude. Bill explained that the main thing he has learned is that every time he goes to say 'have to,' he says 'get to' instead. Here are some of the examples that Bill was kind enough to share:

"I don't have to sign an 8x10 that gets shoved in my face at 5AM at the airport, I get to sign to sign an 8x10 that gets shoved in my face at 5AM at the airport. I don't have to see some fat idiot on Twitter telling me how I can look better on television, I get to see some fat idiot on Twitter telling me how I can look better on television. I don't have to overhear some dope in the first row talking about whose moveset is better and why it's obviously the guy from Japan, I get to hear some dope in the first row argue with his friend about whose moveset is better and obviously it's the guy from Japan." Bill will be giving his fans another life lesson on X next week, while Jericho will have to see what Hook has to say this week on "Dynamite," as he makes his first appearance since Dynasty.

