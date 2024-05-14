NWA President Billy Corgan Claims To Have Signed New TV Deal

It's been a big week for Billy Corgan, as the Smashing Pumpkins lead singer and NWA owner's new reality series, "Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland," has dropped on the CW app, chronicling Corgan's life as he attempts to balance his personal life and career with the Pumpkins with running the NWA. As it turns out though, Corgan's deals with the CW app to air "Carnyland" and "NWA Empowerrr" aren't the only things he has up his sleeve.

In an interview with "TV Insider" to promote "Carnyland" and the NWA, Corgan spilled the beans on some news that should help in raising the NWA's profile.

"I just signed another TV deal, which I haven't announced yet," Corgan said. "I saw someone in wrestling media wave off the NWA's success, but I don't know a lot of companies out there that have three television deals as an independent solely funded by me. We're really fighting a lot of wars here not only to create a wrestling product that fans will like but also to beat the world's perception that it can't be done. That unless you have a billion dollars in your pocket you can't manifest enough energy.

"But what people don't understand is I'm one of the only people in the world who understands how to take something literally from nothing and take it to the top of the mountain multiple times. I know it can be done with faith, dedication, and hard work. It will be interesting to see the behind-the-scenes stuff going on, which by the way is not work...I insisted on real and organic storylines. It will be interesting to see if people perceive that as integrity or weakness on the part of the company. I think it's a strength because we have nothing to hide."

