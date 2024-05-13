Video: Trailer For Billy Corgan's Adventures In Carnyland Unscripted NWA Reality Show

While it hasn't always been an easy road getting there, Billy Corgan was able to find the NWA a home, with the promotion's flagship show, "NWA Powerrr," currently airing on the CW app. It won't be the only bit of content Corgan has airing on the app, however, as his long-anticipated reality show, "Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland," is finally ready to see the light of day this Tuesday.

As such, it's only right that there would be a trailer, which dropped earlier this afternoon via The Smashing Pumpkins' account on X. Perhaps the biggest revelation from the trailer is that the show will not just focus on Corgan running the NWA, but on Corgan's overall life, from him continuing to tour with the Pumpkins, to his marriage to long-time girlfriend, Chloe Mendel, which occurred last September.

There was still plenty of wrestling content to be featured, however, with highlights from NWA events sprinkled all around, as Corgan could be seen jokingly questioning his decisionmaking in entering the wrestling business given his "day job" with the Pumpkins. Corgan also noted the lack of interest in wrestling from those close to him, including Mendel and his Pumpkins bandmates James Ilha and Jimmy Chamberlain. Several wrestlers were seen being interviewed, including former NWA Women's Champion Kamille, who departed the promotion earlier this year, and has since reportedly signed with AEW.

All 8 episodes of @Billy 's new unscripted series air tomorrow May 14 streaming only on @TheCW https://t.co/EFWUymK8x8 pic.twitter.com/Izk1o1xwZ3 — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) May 13, 2024

"Adventure in Carnyland" will be the first docuseries on Corgan's foray into wrestling to be completed, though it is not the first attempt to chronicle it. The Pumpkins front man had previously attempted to put a reality series together regarding his ownership of Chicago indie promotion, Resistance Pro Wrestling, back in the early 2010s. The project was ultimately never completed.