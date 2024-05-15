Bully Ray Reacts To Recent Call-Up Ilja Dragunov Main-Eventing WWE Raw

In an attempt to become what he called the "Czar" of the Ring, recent "WWE NXT" call-up Ilja Dragunov faced off against Jey Uso in the main event of "WWE Raw" on Monday. It was an exciting bout to end the show, but Dragunov failed to topple Uso and move on to face former Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the semi finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Despite the loss, "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray said that getting Dragunov in the main event of the show was a great idea, that is keeping him invested in the product.

"The past couple of weeks I might have trailed off one or two times," Bully Ray admitted. "I might have gotten lulled one or two times because of the three hours. Now, they are establishing new characters. I get everything they're doing. Like, the new ladies that they have on board, the 'NXT' call-ups, Dragunov, like last night. Great job of positioning Dragunov in a main event last night, despite losing the match, still great perception. Main event. Got over in the match despite not going over."

The former NXT Champion lost his title to Trick Williams in his last appearance in the developmental brand during its Spring Breakin' special. He was called up to "Raw" during the post-WrestleMania draft. It wasn't Dragunov's first appearance on the red brand, however, as he made his debut appearance on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Following the King of the Ring tournament loss, a frustrated Dragunov put the entire roster on notice.

