Bully Ray On What Needs To Happen For Jey Uso To Be A World Title Contender In WWE

Jey Uso took one further step toward owning his "Main Event" moniker on Monday's "WWE Raw," picking up a show-ending victory against Ilja Dragunov to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. While Uso has received a significant push since splitting off from The Bloodline last year, the jury is still out on whether or not he will become a top-level singles star, outshining his longtime tag team with his brother Jimmy.

Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray pointed out that very few WWE performers have been able to escape the shadow of being in a tag team to become a bigger singles star, with a list that includes Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, JBL, and possibly Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer questioned whether Uso will rise to the level of those performers, though he did acknowledge that the live audience has been reacting strongly to Uso over the last several months.

"I don't know if [WWE sees] Jey Uso as [having] potential to be 'The Guy' or world heavyweight championship material," Bully said. "In order for this to happen, we have to stop thinking about The Usos. They've done a pretty good job. I don't really think about The Usos. When I think of Jimmy and Jey, I don't think about The Usos anymore — I think about The Bloodline."

However, Bully predicted that WWE may only push Jey so far, with that idea being that he will eventually reunite his tag team with Jimmy. In the immediate future, Jey Uso will attempt to defeat GUNTHER to advance to the King of the Ring finals, something certain to be a tall task for the former tag team champion.

