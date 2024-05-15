Vince McMahon Files Statement Of Undisputed Facts In Janel Grant Lawsuit

In the latest update to the Vince McMahon sexual misconduct civil lawsuit, the former CEO's attorneys have filed their Statement of Undisputed Material Facts in support of the motion to move Janel Grant's pending civil case to private arbitration. The filing sees McMahon's attorneys laying out 15 points that they believe cannot be disputed and that support their argument for arbitration.

The Statement alleges that McMahon and Janel Grant had a three-year relationship, lived in the same building throughout, and entered into a written agreement at the end of that relationship. It also states that, before any involvement from lawyers, McMahon offered Grant $1 million as part of the written agreement, with Grant negotiating for $3 million instead.

Based on the document, both sides agree that lawyers were brought in after that point, with revisions being made back and forth between the parties. One of those revisions includes the stipulation that, should the matter enter arbitration or court, "the prevailing party, as determined by the tribunal or Court, shall recover from the non-party(ies) all of its resulting costs and attorneys fees."

Additionally, the Statement of Undisputed Facts includes another stipulation of the agreement between McMahon and Grant — the parties must first attempt to solve any dispute "informally" before taking the matter further. If a resolution can't be achieved, then the "sole and exclusive legal method to resolve any and all disputes and/or controversies is to commence binding arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act."