Rocky Romero Discusses AEW Star Chuck Taylor's Injury

Over the past few weeks, AEW fans have slowly come to terms with the fact that they might have seen the last of Chuck Taylor as an in-ring competitor. Taylor had been battling an ankle injury for a number of months and was working hard to get medically cleared, but after his Parking Lot Fight with his former Best Friend Trent Beretta, it was announced by Orange Cassidy that Taylor's in-ring career was officially over. Rocky Romero, a longtime ally of Taylor, told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp how sad it is that Taylor's in-ring career seems to be over.

"He's been good for so long and I feel like some of my favorite work that he's done was when he was in PWG," Romero said. "Obviously like parking lot brawls that the Best Friends have done have been pretty iconic in AEW, but yeah it's unfortunate to not see Chuck be able to do even more, and I don't know if ever will you know? I really don't know, so it's just a pretty crappy situation overall."

It has been confirmed that Taylor's injury was a bone fracture that has caused bone necrosis, where fragments of the bone have now settled underneath Taylor's cartilage and have died. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that this is a similar injury that caused "Superstar" Billy Graham to retire as he had the same problem in his ankle, as well as his hip.

Despite being upset about his friend being forced out of the ring, Romero did praise the work Beretta has done as a heel in AEW, admitting that he is happy to see the reactions that he's been getting in recent weeks.

