Adam Copeland To Defend TNT Title In Barbed Wire Cage Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

A TNT Championship match was made official for AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26, and there's more than one stipulation involved. After being tormented by The House of Black for weeks, including a bloody bout against Brody King in the main event of last week's "AEW Dynamite," champion Adam Copeland will defend his title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire steel Cage match. If Copeland loses, he will have to "bend the knee" to the House of Black.

Copeland headed down to the ring to address Black during the show, but was blindsided by King and Buddy Matthews while still on the ramp. Black appeared in the ring and King and Matthews got Copeland into a chokehold, and Black commanded his stablemates to take off Copeland's wedding ring. Black questioned why Copeland is "trying to keep up with a facade of what he thinks he is." Copeland sunk into the bottom turnbuckle in one of the ring corners, seemingly knocked out. The House of Black set up chairs around him, but were interrupted by Kyle O'Reilly, who challenged Copeland for the title on "AEW Collision" over the weekend. O'Reilly got in some offense before Black hit him with a superkick and laid him out outside the ring. Black and Matthews then ran and kicked the chairs into Copeland in the ring corner, as King hit a cannonball.

The Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for Double or Nothing was later made official in a backstage segment with Black, who still had Copeland's wedding ring. The last time the two faced off was at Dynasty, when Black sprayed his trademark black mist into the champion's face to get the victory during a trios match.