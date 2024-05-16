WWE Star AJ Styles Wants A Match Against The Rock, But There's A Catch

Though many thought he would never cross over to the company, AJ Styles has now spent more than eight years in WWE. The performer has found renewed momentum in recent months despite some major losses, and it seems Styles still has his sights set high when it comes to future opponents. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Styles explained that he wants to wrestle The Rock, but on one condition.

Advertisement

"Of course, I'm interested — but only if that means The Rock is turning babyface," Styles said. "I'm not interested in being a mediocre bad guy. I want to bring this to a whole new level."

The Rock hasn't been seen since the days following WWE WrestleMania 40, when he appeared on "WWE Raw" to congratulate new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and tease a future match between the two. He didn't seem as clear-cut of a heel during that segment, and there have been many developments in The Bloodline over the last few weeks, leaving an opening for The Rock to return either as a hero or villain.

Styles is coming off a pair of high-profile losses that, despite not walking away victorious, showed that the 46-year-old is still more than capable of impressing in the ring. The wrestling veteran stated that he sees himself as one of the last remaining "old school" performers in wrestling, and he has found some new life with his recent run as a heel — something he intends to stick with.

Advertisement

"As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I'm going to be that guy," Styles continued. "When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That's what I'm after. That's my job and I want to do it better than anybody."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.