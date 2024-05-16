WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues In Prison

Over the past several years, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch has seen her life fall apart following a car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. Sytch was subsequently charged with several DUI and manslaughter charges, resulting in her pleading no contest in the summer of 2023; she would later be sentenced to seventeen and a half years in prison, which she is currently serving in Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida.

Advertisement

Now, Sytch has even more to worry about regarding her health. Speaking with "TMZ Sports," Sytch claimed that she was suffering from a blood clot in her left leg. Sytch stated that she began noticing swelling in her leg, described as being "from the top of her knee all the way down to her toes" upon being transferred to Lowell from the Central Florida Reception Center.

The WWE Hall of Famer further claimed she sought medical attention immediately, but that prison officials proceeded to ignore her, even as Sytch's condition worsened to the point she could barely walk. Sytch was eventually able to convince staff to get her leg tested, revealing the clot, and leading to her being treated with blood thinners. Nevertheless, she called the treatment "a chore," and continued to express concerns regarding how she'd be treated during her recovery.

Advertisement

Sytch's fears are worsened by the death of her late boyfriend, Chris Candido, back in 2005, which Sytch believes was brought forth by a blood clot that formed following surgery Candido had on his leg, though Candido's brother has disputed that. Sytch stated that should treatment go poorly for her, she would then attempt to receive treatment for the clot at an off-site hospital.