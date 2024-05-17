Konosuke Takeshita On Working In AEW: 'I've Already Thrown Away The Joys Of Wrestling'

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has discussed his current spell with AEW and how his move to the US hasn't worked out as he had expected.

In a recent interview with "DDT Pro-Wrestling," the Japanese wrestler stated that he hasn't found anything enjoyable about his AEW run and has lost the joy of wrestling.

"Since arriving in America, if you were to ask me what I've found enjoyable, there's been nothing. In my heart, I've already thrown away the joys of wrestling," said Takeshita. "Everyone felt like they're having fun wrestling here (in Japan). I didn't had any fun wrestling ever since I got to America. The effort was bearing fruit, but I didn't feel the enjoyment. It was the most mentally exhausting period in all 12 years of my wrestling career."

He added, though, that his matches have been well-received despite him not having fun in the ring. Takeshita highlighted the challenges of wrestling in the US, asserting that the American audience may not be keen to watch an Asian wrestle on television.

"I thought hard work could cover for everything else before getting there. If I showed how good I am I could get more airtime, but there are other aspects that come to play when competing here (in America). Discrimination is not the word here but unfortunately there's a lack of space for an Asian person to be on a TV show watched by Americans," said the former KO-D Openweight Champion.

Takeshita also talked about being frustrated after a match that he was scheduled to be involved in being cut from the show, just minutes before he was to enter the ring. He said that he used the disappointment as fuel ahead of his match at the UJPW All Together show, where he was involved in a six-man match. Takeshita will hope to turn his fortunes around, perhaps starting at Double or Nothing, where he will be in an eliminator match against Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight title.