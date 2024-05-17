Bully Ray Points Out 'Important' Aspect Of AEW Storyline Involving Young Bucks, Tony Khan

Over the last month, EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) have targeted several All Elite Wrestling executives, including Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, AEW President Tony Khan, and fellow EVP Kenny Omega, with the aim of evicting what they claim to be "toxic" energy. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray looked ahead at the possible direction of The Young Bucks' storyline, pointing out the significance of one key element.

Advertisement

"Tony Khan's revenge is important to this story," Ray said. "You can't just allow the heels to do what they did to Tony Khan without Tony Khan getting back at the EVPs and at Jack Perry. If you just have the babyfaces go over, you have ruined your opportunity to build up to a moment. I've told you the story of [former TNA President] Dixie Carter. And don't kid yourselves, this is right out of the Dixie Carter playbook. Done very quickly, and hopefully they'll slow it down. I stated when I gave the idea about [sending] Dixie [through a table], this will be a minimum of a six month story that will culminate at an exact time, on an exact day, at an exact moment, and it will generate you an exact rating. And exactly as I said, happened. Tony Khan's revenge has to be built to an exact day and exact time."

Advertisement

To maximize the storyline's rating potential, Ray is urging Khan to cut a simple yet passionate promo informing The Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) that he will assert his vengeance on a specific day and time. With a guaranteed ending point, Ray also believes fans will also be more emotionally invested in the storyline, and subsequently more inclined to follow along throughout its entirety.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.