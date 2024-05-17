Undertaker Says People Might Question His Business Sense After WWE WrestleMania 40

Last month, Mark "The Undertaker" Callaway made a cameo appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40, showing up to help stop The Rock from interfering in the night two main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Callaway acknowledged that, though it was talked about as a possibility for a few days in advance, The Undertaker's presence at WrestleMania was officially a last minute decision. This meant Callaway didn't have time to negotiate his appearance fee for the show.

Advertisement

"Some people will probably question my business acumen," Callaway said. "But WWE's been so good to me. ... If you want me to do it, I'm there for you. I didn't need to hold anybody up over money."

The performer then said, half-jokingly, that he may have taken the time to negotiate a little bit more if he knew how much he would have to run. According to Callaway, his WrestleMania cameo was the first time he had run at all since having double knee surgery.

Callaway also confirmed that, while nothing is certain, the appearance may wind up being the final WrestleMania for The Undertaker. The character had a close association with the event for many years, holding a win streak that lasted from 1991 until 2013.

Advertisement

"When I agree to do the thing at 'Mania, ... I wasn't thinking, 'This is gonna be it,'" Callaway continued. "But once I went out and did it, I was cool. I was like, 'You know what? Now I'm okay. I'm okay with this.' ... It was [as] organic as it could be."

Following his spot in the match, Callaway recalled feeling a sense of calmness wash over him backstage. The performer said his next challenge is to figure out what to do after wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.