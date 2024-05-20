AEW's Willow Nightingale Reveals Potential Plans Outside Of Wrestling

AEW's Willow Nightingale may be heading into a grudge match against rival Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing, but the current TBS Champion has competed all over the world. Most notably, she was the first woman to capture the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship when Mone was injured during their match. Nightingale recently sat down to speak with Bleacher Report about her extensive career, winning the championship at Dynasty, and more. Nightingale told the outlet her main focus in life is wrestling, but she does have other career aspirations.

"I was on the indies for maybe six or seven years before wrestling became my full-time career," Nightingale said. "Before that, I was a piercer, so I worked at a tattoo shop. There was a piece of me that was like 'Well I could always do this forever or I could open my own tattoo shop.' And I do think about that from time to time." The bubbly personality also said that she thinks about hosting a game show. She said a children's show, akin to that of "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" would be a dream for her. Nightingale also said that she has been "tossing around" the thought of going back to school to have a degree to "fall back on" after her wrestling career.

"...Or to get extra knowledge on how to run my business if that is an avenue I want to embark on," she said. "But mainly I feel like I'm drawn to things where I can either help educate children or just generally bring that spark of Willow bubbliness to different events." Nightingale and Mone will do battle on May 26, a full year following their match that left Mone on the shelf. The women sealed the deal in a contract signing on "AEW Dynamite," where Nightingale sent Mone crashing through a table.

