Willow Nightingale Assesses History With Mercedes Mone, Main-Eventing AEW Dynamite

Ever since Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW, there has been one question on everyone's mind: how does she feel about Willow Nightingale? Nightingale defeated Mone in May 2023 to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion in the match that resulted in Mone breaking her ankle and being sidelined for nearly a year. Since her AEW debut, there has been some tension between the two women and it seems like they aren't on the same page.

During an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," Nightingale explained how she felt going into her initial bout with Mone, revealing that she was extremely nervous. "I really didn't want to mess it up, and at this point, there was questions of like, 'Well she's with New Japan now, but obviously the door is open for her to potentially come to AEW and I'm the first AEW person she's going to work with.' So it felt like it wasn't just Willow I was representing, it was our locker room."

Nightingale revealed that it was Mone's decision for her to win the match as "The CEO" was originally meant to be the one to go over, but her legitimate broken ankle stopped that from happening. She also admitted that, during her post-match promo, all she could think about was how Mone was doing backstage. Fortunately, she got a hold of Mone's manager's phone number so she could send her a care package and let her know that she was thinking of her, which Mone was reportedly very happy about.

