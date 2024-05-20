Malakai Black Vs. Kyle O'Reilly Set For AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black and Kyle O'Reilly will face off in a singles match on this week's "AEW Dynamite," after their interaction on last week's show. AEW announced the match on social media, days before the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

"Kyle O'Reilly vs. Malakai Black Before @malakaiblxck takes on TNT Champ Adam Copeland for the title at #AEWDoN, @KORCombat wants revenge after #HouseOfBlack's attack on O'Reilly last week!"

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@MechanicsBArena | Bakersfield, CA LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Kyle O'Reilly vs. Malakai Black

The "Dynamite" go-home show for Double or Nothing will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The match between Black and O'Reilly was set up after last week's show, where the latter came to the aid of Adam Copeland, whom the House of Black attacked. O'Reilly's save went in vain as the House of Black outnumbered Copeland and O'Reilly, resulting in both facing the brunt of the villainous faction.

The match between Malakai Black and Kyle O'Reilly will be the first time they face off in singles competition in AEW. But they have faced each other in singles matches in the past, with the last time coming in WWE in 2017 where Black got the better of O'Reilly.

Black's feud with Copeland will culminate at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, where Copeland will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line inside a Barbed Wire Steel Cage.