Freddie Prinze Jr. Pitches Storyline To Revitalize WWE's The Judgment Day

WWE faction The Judgment Day is in a peculiar position, with Rhea Ripley out of action with an injury while Damian Priest simultaneously strikes out on his own as the World Heavyweight Champion. There have been some onscreen hints that Liv Morgan has been attempting to win the group over, Dominik Mysterio especially, but speaking on "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his idea for another direction the storyline could take.

"It's obvious that things aren't going well and there's no clear leader," Prinze said. "Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she's literally going to take everything from 'Mami.' ... What if it's all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader and she pulls them all back together?"

Last month, following her successful Women's World Championship defense at WWE WrestleMania 40, Ripley was injured during a segment with Morgan on "WWE Raw," forcing her to relinquish the title. Ripley's WrestleMania opponent, Lynch, promptly won a battle royale to capture the championship, meaning Ripley has storylines ready to go against both Lynch and Morgan.

Addressing fears that The Judgment Day is going to simply disappear after an abrupt break-up, Prinze said he doesn't think it will happen. The former "Scooby Doo" star believes the days of vanishing storylines came to an end when Vince McMahon left the company.

"Every single storyline, even the ones that died under Triple H's watch, have all played a part later down the road," Prinze said. "You see people run into each other again and that history remains the same."

