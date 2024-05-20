Kyle Fletcher Removed From TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana, Replaced By Fellow AEW Talent

The second leg of TripleMania XXXII is set to take place next month in Tijuana, and a decent AEW presence is expected, with stars such as Kyle Fletcher, Nick Wayne, Komander, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh having all been announced for the show. As it turns out, however, one of those names will be unable to make it.

On X Sunday afternoon, AAA posted an updated poster of Fletcher and Wayne's TripleMania match, where they'd team with CIMA to take on Komander, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr., with Fletcher now nowhere to be seen. In Fletcher's place was fellow AEW star Blake Christian, who is now being promoted as Wayne and CIMA's partner. The graphic, nor the tweet, made any mention of Fletcher being removed, or why he was replaced with Christian.

Aceptamos el reto, @TheCrashLuchas. 👊🏻 Nos vemos el 15 de junio en el Estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana. 🎟️ Boletos disponibles a través de @boletomovil. pic.twitter.com/hC3k6glLU7 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 19, 2024

That wasn't the only change to the match, which has now gone from a straight trios bout to a three on three trios match. In addition to battling each other, the CIMA/Wayne/Christian and AAA teams will now have to contend with the trio of D'Luxe, Destiny, and Noisy Boy. The three luchadors will be representing the Tijuana lucha libre promotion The Crash, which re-entered a working relationship with AAA earlier this year.

Fletcher's removal from TripleMania without explanation comes shortly after his tag team partner on "AEW Dynamite" last week, Jeff Cobb, was pulled from a Crash event earlier this month. This has led to some indicating that Fletcher and Cobb were removed due to their current/past relationships with New Japan, who has a working relationship with AAA's rival promotion, CMLL. Should that be the case, it would also throw Christian's potential participation into flux, as Christian is currently working New Japan's Best of the Super Juniors tournament.