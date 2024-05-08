Several AEW Stars To Appear At Second Leg Of TripleMania XXXII

AEW may have strengthened their partnership with lucha libre powerhouse CMLL in 2024, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten about their other lucha partner, AAA. As such, there was an AEW presence during AAA TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey in April, with AEW executive QT Marshall and talents Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh appearing on the show. That will be the case again for TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana in June, and this time they'll be joined by a few other AEW names.

Earlier today at a press event, and confirmed later on X, AAA unveiled most of the TripleMania: Tijuana card, featuring two matches with AEW talent. The first will see Marshall and Singh team with former AEW star Parker Boudreaux and Sam Adonis, their partners at TripleMania: Monterrey, to take on Alberto El Patron, Dave the Clown, Murder Clown, and Vampiro. As he did in Monterrey, Jarrett will once again be in the corner of Singh, Marshall, Boudreaux, and Adonis.

En el segundo capítulo de #TriplemaniaXXXII seremos testigos de la ÚLTIMA LUCHA del @vampiro_vampiro en TIJUANA. 👏 🗓️ 15 de Junio. | ⌚ 6:00 PM.

🎟️ Boletos a la venta en @boletomovil. pic.twitter.com/vA7l09gSi3 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 8, 2024

The second match to feature AEW talent on opposite sides in a trios match, with AEW's Komander teaming with Laredo Kid and AAA Latin American Champion Octagon Jr. to take on AEW's Kyle Fletcher and Nick Wayne, along with partner, Japanese wrestling legend CIMA. The match will be the AAA debuts for both Wayne and Fletcher, as well as Fletcher's first-ever match in Mexico. It will be the second match in Mexico for Wayne, who worked for Tijuana promotion The Crash earlier this year.

La COPA BARDAHL presenta un nuevo formato para #TriplemaniaXXXII Tijuana: Equipo @luchalibreaaa Vs Equipo Resto del Mundo 15 de junio, Estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana Boletos en @boletomovil pic.twitter.com/xYz5OOn1aN — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) May 8, 2024

One notable name not announced for TripleMania: Tijuana today is AAA Mega Champion Nic Nemeth, who defeated El Patron in Monterrey to win the vacated title. It's unclear if Nemeth will be left off the Tijuana leg of TripleMania, or if he will be added to the card at a later date.