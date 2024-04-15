AEW's Jeff Jarrett And Satnam Singh To Take Part At TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey

The early part of 2024 has seen AEW strengthen its partnership with lucha libre promotion CMLL, including having CMLL luchadors compete on "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision," while AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Willow Nightingale, and Matt Sydal have all journeyed down to CMLL's Arena Mexico. Throughout it all, however, AEW has also continued its association with CMLL's rival promotion, AAA, which has led to two AEW stars taking part in one of the biggest shows AAA will put on in 2024.

Earlier on Monday, the X account for the AdFreeShows podcast "My World with Jeff Jarrett" announced that AEW's Jeff Jarrett would be heading to AAA in a few weeks to take part in TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey. He will not come alone, as a later tweet from AAA showed Jarrett standing with stablemate Satnam Singh and former AEW star Parker Boudreaux. The "My World" account later confirmed that Singh would be part of TripleMania, teaming with Boudreaux, QT Marshall, and Sam Adonis to take on Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr., and a mystery partner. Jarrett's role on TripleMania remains unknown, though both Jarrett and Singh will be featured in a press conference for the event later on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS!@RealJeffJarrett returns to @luchalibreaaa to announce he will be appearing At #TripleMania at Monterrey on April 27th!! Double J will have a full media day in Monterey to promote the event.@telediario pic.twitter.com/ehVocVfbeF — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) April 15, 2024

🚨 MORE HUGE NEWS! 🚨@RealJeffJarrett has announced that at #TripleMania at Monterrey it will be Mexico vs Jeff Jarrett's World Team ...@RealSamAdonis @QTMarshall

@TheParkerB_ @hellosatnam 🆚 Psycho Clown

Laredo Kid

Octagon Jr

and a Mystery Partner pic.twitter.com/tnc8EalEVx — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) April 15, 2024

While the event will be Singh's first-ever wrestling match in Mexico, and his first match outside of the United States, it will be more of a welcome home for Jarrett. The former WWE and WCW star has worked for AAA on and off ever since wrestling his first match for the promotion in 2004, winning the AAA Mega Championship twice in the process. Jarrett would last wrestle for AAA back in 2019, though he made two appearances for the promotion in 2022, including confronting AAA legends Latin Lover and Vampiro at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

