Backstage Update On Jeff Jarrett And AAA

When AAA announced the full card for TripleMania XXX: Mexico City a week ago, there was much rejoicing among lucha fans, largely because Hijo del Vikingo vs. Rey Fenix for the AAA Mega Championship was announced, along with several other matches. One name that was curiously not included on the card however was "Double J" Jeff Jarrett. Alas, lucha fans should not prepare for a TripleMania without the King of the Mountain just yet.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed why one shouldn't discount an appearance from Jarrett at AAA's big show. "It was noted to us some time back that if Jeff Jarrett was to appear on the show, it would likely be as a surprise," Meltzer said. "Jarrett is not on the announced lineup." Jarrett had previously been involved with AAA earlier this year, revealing himself as the financier behind the stable "La Empresa" at AAA's WrestleCon show during WrestleMania weekend, before appearing for the promotion again at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, where he had a confrontation with AAA legends Vampiro and Latin Lover.

Any further Jarrett appearances in AAA seemed to be off after Double J returned to WWE in an executive role, and then were put back on the table again after Jarrett left WWE in August. Shortly after leaving WWE, speculation rose that Jarrett could be involved with AAA again when he, Conrad Thompson, and Eric Bischoff met with AAA General Manager Dorian Roldan in early September, though no formal announcement of a partnership between AAA and Thompson's AdFreeShows empire was announced at the time.