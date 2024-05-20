WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/17/2024

It has become the same old song over the last few weeks, but the NBA and NHL Playoffs have proven to be the ultimate form of Kryptonite to wrestling ratings. Every show has been affected by it, but perhaps none quite like "WWE SmackDown," which went from riding the high of highs during the build towards WrestleMania 40 to some of their lowest numbers in some time. And it was a trend that unfortunately continued this past weekend.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Friday's "SmackDown" drew 2.186 million viewers, and 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. The good news came in the total viewership category, which was up 5% from last week's 2.128 million, and was even with the show's four week average. Things went the opposite way for the most coveted demographic, however, with 18-49 falling 5% from last week's 0.62. 18-49 was also down over the four week average, dropping 3% from 0.61.

"SmackDown" once again faced stiff competition, including three Game 6's between the NHL and NBA, with the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers each picking up victories over the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins to win their series', while the Indiana Pacers fought off elimination against the New York Knicks. At this time, total viewers for the games isn't yet known. Even with the competition, "SmackDown" did triumph in the night on network TV, placing #1 in 18-49.

The second to last episode before the upcoming King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia, "SmackDown" featured quarterfinals matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair advancing. The show also featured a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul setting up their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at the PLE.