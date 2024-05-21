Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Pro Wrestling 'Sickness'

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has discussed a "sickness" in the pro wrestling business that he felt after winning the title at WrestleMania 40.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Rhodes was asked by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry if he was still not comfortable being the "head of the snake" in WWE. "The American Nightmare" discussed how he's never satisfied with what he's achieved and wants to do more, a feeling he believes is a sickness in the pro wrestling industry.

"I think, in the moment that I get comfortable with being at that spot would probably be the moment that I am different as a performer and competitor. I think — and I've said it a few times — I thought maybe after WrestleMania 40 I'd be full. I did it. This thing that I wanted to do since I was 8 years old, I promised my dad that I could do, I'd be full in my heart," said Rhodes. "And I was, in the celebration in the ring. But I'm not kidding, the moment I'm walking up, trying to make eye contact with every person I can who came there to support me — and that's a lot of people — the moment I walked up the ramp, I was already thinking, 'How do we make this the greatest title run?' And we're coming off one of the greatest title runs in sports. I think it's just the sickness [of pro wrestling]."

Rhodes said that the two panellists on the "Busted Open" show, Mark Henry and Bully Ray, also have that trait he described. He added that he's tried to not be comfortable with being the main guy in WWE, highlighting how the "wrong side" of him comes out when he's too comfortable in his position.