Rey Mysterio Recalls Being 'Scared S***less' The First Time He Wrestled WWE Legend
WWE legend Rey Myterio has remembered how he injured fellow Hall of Famer Undertaker in their very first meeting, and the nerves he had prior to the match.
Mysterio, during his appearance on the "Jaxxon Podcast," revealed that he was scared after breaking 'Taker's orbital socket in their first match.
"The first time I wrestled him I ended up breaking his orbital socket. I was scared sh*tless," Mysterio said. "I do this move where I spring on the top rope and I jump and I pretty much sit on your chest and bring you down. I think what happened is when I sat down and we both fell, my a*s went like this and it pushed up against his face."
The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that "The Deadman" was not angry at him following the injury. Mysterio stated that he wanted to ensure that he didn't hurt 'Taker as he wanted to work more with him.
"Being the first time stepping in the ring with him ... you just, as a legend that he is, I just wanted to make sure that my work was good enough to please him to say, 'Hey, let me work with him again,' and I wanted to make sure that I didn't hurt [him] because that's we [do]. [we] Protect each other, we gotta feed, we gotta fight, we got to live to fight another day and we got to make sure we're good."
He recalled being more nervous and tense than any other match when he faced The Undertaker for the first time.
Mysterio on what made The Undertaker great in the ring
Rey Mysterio, in his long and successful WWE career, faced The Undertaker a number of times after their first meeting in 2003. The "WWE Raw" has revealed that "The Deadman" was one of the best he stepped in the ring with in his Hall of Fame career.
"One of the best," said Mysterio about Undertaker's in-ring ability. "I had the opportunity to step in the ring with him a couple times and [he was a] true professional."
The WWE star stated that what made The Undertaker special in the ring was his ability to make it believeable, regardless of whom he was facing.
"You think of these little factors that make a huge difference — timing, sequence, psychology-wise. Especially working with a guy like me, size difference, what can we do that makes sense that the fans can perceive as, 'Oh, wow he really knocked him on his ass.' Little things like that and he was just very good at putting pieces together," said Mysterio.
'Taker and Mysterio faced each other several times in singles matches, with one of their notable matches coming at Royal Rumble 2010, when "The Deadman" retained his World Heavyweight Championship.