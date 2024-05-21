Rey Mysterio Recalls Being 'Scared S***less' The First Time He Wrestled WWE Legend

WWE legend Rey Myterio has remembered how he injured fellow Hall of Famer Undertaker in their very first meeting, and the nerves he had prior to the match.

Mysterio, during his appearance on the "Jaxxon Podcast," revealed that he was scared after breaking 'Taker's orbital socket in their first match.

"The first time I wrestled him I ended up breaking his orbital socket. I was scared sh*tless," Mysterio said. "I do this move where I spring on the top rope and I jump and I pretty much sit on your chest and bring you down. I think what happened is when I sat down and we both fell, my a*s went like this and it pushed up against his face."

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that "The Deadman" was not angry at him following the injury. Mysterio stated that he wanted to ensure that he didn't hurt 'Taker as he wanted to work more with him.

"Being the first time stepping in the ring with him ... you just, as a legend that he is, I just wanted to make sure that my work was good enough to please him to say, 'Hey, let me work with him again,' and I wanted to make sure that I didn't hurt [him] because that's we [do]. [we] Protect each other, we gotta feed, we gotta fight, we got to live to fight another day and we got to make sure we're good."

He recalled being more nervous and tense than any other match when he faced The Undertaker for the first time.