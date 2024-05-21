AEW's Will Ospreay Predicts Bright Future On 'Grander Stages' For Indie Wrestling Star

AEW star Will Ospreay has praised young independent wrestler Joe Lando as being one for the future, ranking him as one of the best high flyers in the UK wrestling scene.

Ospreay, in a recent post on X, quote tweeted a video of Lando at a wrestling show, and compared him to fellow AEW star PAC, and feels that he could flourish on a bigger stage in the future.

"Joe Lando for a while has been my top 3 high flyers in the U.K. for the last 1 maybe 2. He put on some acceptable size and is still doing some great stuff that reminds me of PAC before he left for dragon gate. I think the moment he finds something to elevate himself, we will all see more of this talents lad on grander stages! Keep doing you little dude," said the AEW star.

Lando, in his reply to Ospreay's tweet, announced that he is set to wrestle in the Gleat promotion in Japan. The 24-year-old is currently a freelancer who has wrestled in promotions like PROGRESS, GCW, RevPro, and UKPW, to name a few.

Ospreay has had a similar journey as Lando's, having earned a name for himself in the indies and in Japan, before making the jump to AEW. He recently compared wrestling in Japan and in AEW, citing the major differences, and how he relishes the challenge of wrestling in AEW.