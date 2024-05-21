Backstage Update On Giulia's WWE Status Following Injury

Earlier today, Marigold announced that Giulia sustained a fractured right wrist that will keep her out of action indefinitely. Following this news, a new report has provided an update on Giulia's future, particularly as it pertains to her upcoming transition to the "WWE NXT" brand in the United States.

According to Fightful Select's Corey Brennan, WWE officials are hopeful that the former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion will still be able to fulfill their previously reported plans of showcasing her in a championship match at the "NXT" Heatwave premium live event on July 7. WWE's current agenda has Giulia penciled in for an NXT Women's Championship match against Roxanne Perez at the event, but in the wake of her wrist injury, and corresponding Marigold commitments, these plans could reportedly change. Whenever she does make her trip to North America, Giulia is also expected to lead her respective WWE Performance Center class, which is also set to feature names from the tryouts that emanated from Perth, Australia ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber event.

While Giulia is expected to miss her more imminent wrestling dates, she is still aiming to compete against Sareee — formerly Sarray on "NXT" — at Marigold's Summer Destiny event, which notably takes place six days after "NXT" Heatwave. Fightful's report adds that Giulia will remain available for Marigold dates, including the Summer Destiny event, after she starts with "NXT."

Giulia last wrestled with Utami Hayashishita at Marigold's inaugural show, Fields Forever, on May 20 in a losing effort to Sareee and Bozilla.