Konnan Says These AEW Stars Are Three Of His Favorite People To Work With

While The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) and Kenny Omega may be at odds with each other on AEW television, they remain united in a certain criteria raised by AAA booker Konnan. On a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100," Konnan heaped praise for Omega and The Young Bucks, specifically in regards to the level of professionalism they have upheld in all of their interactions with him.

"The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are three of my favorite people to work with," Konnan said. "They've always been nothing but super, super over professional. And that sticks in my mind when you've got to work with so many unprofessional d***s."

Over the last five years, Omega and The Young Bucks have made sporadic appearances under the AAA banner. For The Young Bucks, their venture into AAA began at the 2019 Rey de Reyes event, where they swiftly unseated the newly-crowned AAA World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon and Fenix Jr.) with a Meltzer Driver. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's subsequent reign as tag champions would span three months before The Lucha Brothers regained the titles at AAA Verano De Escandalo in June 2019. The Young Bucks' most recent AAA outing occurred in April 2022, when they defeated El Hijo del Vikingo and Fenix at the TripleMania XXX: Monterrey event.

Omega's journey into AAA started alongside The Young Bucks in a trios match against Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers in August 2019. Two months later, "The Cleaner" defeated Rey Fenix to claim the AAA Mega Championship. Omega's 765-day title reign ultimately came to an end under some unfortunate circumstances, as a series of injuries forced him to relinquish it in November 2021.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.