WWE Raw Ratings Report: 5/20/2024

The "WWE Raw" go-home show for King and Queen of the Ring saw an increase in the ratings from the previous week.

"WrestleNomics" reports that the show's overall average viewership grew by 9 percent from the previous week to 1,733,000 viewers, the highest number for the show since the April 15 edition. The 18-49 key demographic also saw a bump, with a 0.56 rating from the previous week's 0.53 number. The red brand also ranked #2 in the key demographic of all shows on the night, slightly behind the NHL playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

"Raw" has witnessed a decline in viewership in recent weeks, but the May 20 edition of the show's overall average viewership was 7 percent higher than the average of the previous four weeks, while the key demographic for the same metric also saw an increase of 6 percent.

This past week's "Raw" featured storylines to lead into this weekend's King and Queen of the Ring show, which included the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso in the main event of the show to stamp his place in the final of the King of the Ring tournament, where he will face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga. Over on the women's side, new WWE main roster star Lyra Valkyria defeated Iyo Sky and she will meet either Bianca Belair or Nia Jax in the final on Saturday.

Monday's show also set the stage for the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed, and the Women's World Championship match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, while it also showcased an unhinged Bron Breakker attacking everyone in sight.