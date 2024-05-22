Bully Ray Says This AEW Star Had The Best Moment Of His Career Last Week On Dynamite

While Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay are only days away from colliding at AEW Double or Nothing, with Strong's International Championship on the line, many people are still talking about their interview last week on "AEW Dynamite." The heated war of words between the two saw both Strong and Ospreay receive praises from fans and critics, as it called back to the two's previous history in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and the independent circuit.

Advertisement

Then there's Bully Ray, who not only thought that the segment was excellent, but that it was the best work of Strong's career. On Tuesday's edition "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer explained why this segment stood out to him in a way Strong's in-ring work in AEW, Ring of Honor, and WWE NXT, or his previous character work with Adam Cole, which Bully felt was annoying, didn't.

"Something happened when Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay got in each other's face the other night," Bully said. "Now mind you, I've seen these guys since they were younger guys in the business. I know the day that I started to invest in Will Ospreay, and I know the day that I started to invest in Roderick Strong.

Advertisement

"The day I started to invest in Will Ospreay was about 2 to 3 years ago when he got in Kenny Omega's face and cut the promo on him right before the Tokyo Dome show...I was like 'Wow, that was strong. Finally, I am emotionally connected to you Will Ospreay.' Roddy got in Will's face the other night, 'Wow, that was strong. Finally, I'm connected to you emotionally Roddy.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription