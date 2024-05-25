Jey Uso Names The WWE Hall Of Famer Who Inspired His Current Look

"Main Event" Jey Uso has rocked a new look since becoming a singles star, most notably with a pair of shades with the word "YEET" emblazoned across the lenses. However, while his fashion style has helped him stand out from the pack, the former Bloodline member admits that he stole some ideas from a WWE Hall of Famer.

"There was an old commercial with Bret Hart. Do you remember it? That commercial came on and he had the pink glasses. I'm automatically, 'Light bulb.' Like I need blue ones. I need the exact same ones but blue," Uso said on the "Battleground Podcast." "Remember, it had the rubber strap on here and it was like very flimsy? I wanted that whole look. I wanted that. We couldn't get it but kind of took it a little bit to make it mine. But I stole the whole idea from Bret Hart."

Uso is referring to a commercial from WWE's "New Generation" era that shows a child and his father meeting "The Hitman" backstage. The kid is in awe of the Superstar, and Hart shows his appreciation by handing the young fan his shades. Gestures such as this one are possibly why Hart ended up with a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame and a seat in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere, Uso noted that he found WWE overwhelming in the past, though he has since settled into his grave. Sadly, he won't have a chance to compete for the King of the Ring crown, as GUNTHER beat him on "WWE Raw" to advance to the final.

