Jey Uso Discusses WWE Backlash Entrance, Bray Wyatt's Wife's Reaction

Jey Uso has been rising up the WWE ranks as a singles star over the past year, and the highlight of the run may have been WWE's recent Backlash PLE in Lyon, France. While Uso came up short in his quest to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Damian Priest, he grabbed headlines with an entrance that was noted for being similar to one Bray Wyatt used to have, leading to Uso later declaring himself the "Yeeter of Worlds" in reference to Wyatt.

In an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Uso discussed the entrance, and why he wasn't entirely prepared for the reaction he got.

"The crazy part is it was so loud in there man, you can't hear, if that makes sense," Uso said. "I had no idea they would do that...And as soon as I saw it, I thought it was how we all thought about him [Bray]. It was emotional man. I was just so overwhelmed by it. If I could explain it...it looked like a wave of stars falling on me. It looked like it was endless."

Uso went on to call the entrance "my favorite experience in wrestling ever," and a major reason why he wrestles. But the "Yeeter of Worlds" admitted the best part of the experience was the reaction he received afterward from someone very close to Wyatt.

"I think the most I was validated was...his wife, JoJo...had texted me and said how much she was emotional watching me," Uso said. "She saw clips of it on YouTube, and that let me know right there 'Alright, I'm going to keep it.' I hope it sticks with me man...I never asked for it, I never...they just, they did it, and I just want to keep it with me now."

