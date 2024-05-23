Bully Ray Questions Wisdom Of Having These WWE Stars Face Each Other

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place this Saturday, with both the men's division and women's division set to crown new tournament winners. On the women's side, last week's "WWE SmackDown" saw Nia Jax defeat Jade Cargill via disqualification after Cargill ripped a steel chair out of Jax's hands and used it on her opponent. Speaking on a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he wouldn't have booked that quarterfinals match.

"I don't know if it was a great idea to put Jade Cargill in the ring with Nia Jax," Bully said. "You know what ... struck me so quickly when I saw them in the ring? Jade is not as big as she's perceived to be. Jade, in my eyes, almost had this Chyna-esque perception, and I saw her in there with Nia. I was like, 'Damn, Nia makes Jade look small.'"

The radio host compared the situation to that of Jax's cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to Bully, top WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes look smaller when they're standing next to The Rock, and the same logic applied to Jax and Cargill last Friday.

"Jade Cargill is a very impressive-looking woman, [a] tall woman," Bully continued. "Standing next to Nia, Nia almost swallowed her up."

Following her victory over Cargill, Jax will go on to face Cargill's tag team partner Bianca Belair on tomorrow's "SmackDown" to decide who will advance to the tournament's end. Their opponent has already been decided, as Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY on Monday's "WWE Raw" to qualify for the finals.

