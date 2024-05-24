AEW's Tony Khan Explains Decision To Move Date Of All Out 2024

The tradition of AEW hosting All Out during Labor Day weekend will end this year as the company recently announced that the event date had moved from Sunday, September 1 to Saturday, September 7. On the AEW Double or Nothing media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the reasoning for this decision.

"It was really a great two-week period last year, back-to-back weekends with All In and All Out. There was a lot of feedback. 'Hey, what about more time between the shows? They're both holiday weekends and I think there's utility to both the weekends. We had run on Labor Day for several consecutive years, even going back to before AEW All In ... I want to continue putting AEW on in September, and I wanted to give the fans in Chicago a great show. And I was thinking, 'How can I give them an even better show?' And I know some of the feedback had said, 'This has always been a great weekend, Labor Day weekend for AEW coming off the stadium show, it's hard to come in and do anything the week after that. But last year we did it and the show was fantastic and a lot of people thought All Out was the best event of the entire year."

As Khan pointed out, last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view broadcasted just one week after the company had presented the All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Despite All Out being an overall well-received show, though, Khan noted that some fans and pundits had voiced the idea of pushing back the All Out event to allow for more time to build the storylines and matches on that respective card. As such, Khan adjusted the day and time of this year's All Out event accordingly, while also being cognizant of the NFL's opening weekend.

