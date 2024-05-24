AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/22/2024

Last week, "AEW Dynamite" averaged its lowest non-preemption overall rating since 2021, posting a historic low 672,000 viewers for their worst audience of the year. However, with Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing on the horizon, "Dynamite" has rebounded from last week's record low viewership and has seen a significant increase for their go-home show.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 713,000 viewers, and a 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 6% from 672,000 while also seeing a slight bump in the 18-49 demo, increasing by 4%. Despite the ratings boost since last week, "Dynamite's" overall viewership compared to this time last year in May 2023 has decreased by 17% with the 18-49 demo also declining heavily by 20%. In addition, AEW hasn't seen "Dynamite" reach over 800,000 viewers in six consecutive weeks.

"Dynamite" still managed to rank #6 in the 18-49 demo on Wednesday night against stiff competition as both the NBA and NHL were in playoff action. The Mavericks-Timberwolves NBA conference final game averaged a massive 6,818,000 viewers and a 2.40 rating in the 18-49 demo on TNT. The NHL conference final game between the Rangers and Panthers nearly reached the 2 million mark, averaging 1,984,000 and a 0.61 in the 18-49 demo.

The strongest quarter-hour for last night's show was during the 8:00-8:30 pm time slot, averaging 794,000 viewers as "Dynamite" went on the air and into tag-team action between Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta against Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay. Although there was only a slight dip in viewership past 8:15 pm still garnering 786,000 viewers during Jay White's live promo with PAC, the second quarter-hour would decrease significantly, falling to 706,000 viewers, a number they would not be able to recover from the rest of the night, averaging 693,000 viewers in the final quarter-hour.