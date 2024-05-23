AEW Dynamite 5/22/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Finally, after multiple weeks of mistreatment by Christian Cage and The Patriarchy, Swerve Strickland exacted his revenge, and the icing on this generous serving of cathartic cake was none other than Prince Nana's long-awaited return to AEW programming.

While they were not the main event (the chronic absence of the AEW World Championship from the main event scene never gets less odd, but I digress), Strickland and Nick Wayne put on an entertaining match to mark the halfway point of this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Wayne had a comical amount of shoulder tape on, Strickland apologized before sending Wayne's head into the fifth row with a particularly nasty House Call, and it would've been good if it ended there. However, in typical Patriarchy fashion, Strickland was caught from behind, and after he laid out Killswitch, he chased Cage out of the arena and into the parking lot. For a moment, it seemed that Cage was going to get away, and the saga of disrespect against the AEW World Champion seemed like it was going to continue.

Suddenly, a black car obstructed Cage's path of exit, and the driver was revealed to be Nana. The world rejoiced, and then rejoiced some more as Strickland cornered Cage for an absolute beatdown.

Strickland's booking during this feud with Cage has been strange from the get-go, and it seems that AEW has not done much to improve over the past few weeks. Fans will remember their varying levels of disappointment when Cage was announced to be Strickland's first opponent following his historic victory over Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty. As the weeks passed, The Patriarchy beat and humiliated Strickland multiple times, and for a moment, it seemed as if Strickland was an underdog in a feud where he should've been a dominant champion. One would think that, in a new champion's first feud with the title, things would be a bit more evenly split, if not leaning in favor of said champion. To watch The Patriarchy continuously berate and emasculate Strickland was odd and unsatisfying.

So when Strickland finally got his hands on two of The Patriarchy's members in victorious fashion, it was like all the tension of an unsatisfying build was released, and we could finally relax our tense muscles and watch a dominant champion. It would have been great just to see Strickland get his hands on Cage, but when Nana's return is added to the mix? It feels like the tide is finally changing in favor of the champion, and in a way that ties up all the pieces together. The Patriarchy took out Nana and pummeled Strickland into the ground in humiliating fashion. Now, Strickland beat Cage on top of a car, and Nana was there by his side, ready to lend his support to the champion through the art of dance.

Of course, true catharsis (or the complete opposite of it) will not be felt until someone is pinned or submitted at Double or Nothing in a week's time. Regardless of if you consider Cage your father or if you're a proud member of Swerve's house, it sure is nice to see the champion booked as ... a champion.

Written by Angeline Phu