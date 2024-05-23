Death Triangle Reunite On AEW Dynamite, Lay Out Trios Challenge For Double Or Nothing

Death Triangle is back! Fresh off of Rey Fenix's return from injury at the end of April, the former AAA Mega Champion has reunited with his brother Penta El Ciero Miedo and Pac, in Pac's quest to dethrone the AEW Undisputed Trios Champions, Jay White, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," the newly reunited Death Triangle attacked The Bang Bang Gang. Now the Bullet Club adjacent trio will have to defend their titles against Death Triangle at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26 in Las Vegas, NV.

Fenix initially returned to action after a length injury in late April, besting The Beast Mortos on "AEW Collision." After the match, there was word that Fenix suffered a new injury in that return, but his active participation in the beatdown against White and The Gunns, as well as the upcoming trios title match seemingly signals that the luchador is medically cleared to compete. Fenix's initial injury was said to be the worst the former AEW World Tag Team Champion had ever dealt with. Fenix is also set to compete at an independent show run by him and his brother Penta called Hit The Lights, which will take place in the former Lucha Underground studio.

