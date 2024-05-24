Bully Ray Addresses Idea Of Christian Cage Winning AEW Title At Double Or Nothing

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley thinks The Patriarchy should come out on top at "AEW Double or Nothing," as he believes Christian Cage should unseat AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. On "Busted Open After Dark," Ray explained how he is in favor of Cage holding the top title in the company as a heel and has become uncertain about Strickland's credibility as champion at the moment.

"I know they just put the championship on Swerve," Bully began. "I get it but I wouldn't hate it if Christian Cage was your new AEW World Heavyweight champion. Christian is extremely good at what he does, he's an incredible heel and you can feed about just anybody you wanted to him. I don't think they're gonna do that, but I don't think it's a horrible idea at all. Christian would bring some credibility to that championship. I'm not sure if Swerve is doing anything for the championship or the championship is doing anything for Swerve right now." Ray also mentioned that he doesn't believe AEW has highlighted Strickland enough since winning the title at "AEW Dynasty" and needs to feel more important, and believes the feud with Cage is more valuable than a lengthy title reign would be.

Cage was announced as Strickland's challenger shortly after "AEW Dynasty" where Swerve defeated Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World champion. It was Cage's first appearance since losing his TNT title to Adam Copeland in their hometown of Toronto, Ontario Canada in an "I Quit" Match. The flagship PPV of the AEW calendar, "AEW Double or Nothing" takes place this upcoming Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

