WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024: Full & Final Card

Last year, WWE announced that they'd be hosting a King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Those plans were later scrapped in favor of the rebranded Night of Champions showcase, where the company would crown a brand-new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. One year later, the King and Queen of the Ring event has now returned, with stakes of the respective tournaments being dramatically raised. In total, six matches have been confirmed for WWE King and Queen of the Ring, one of which will air on the kickoff show.

Coming off his successful title defense against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes learned that his next challenger would be another current titleholder in WWE – United States Champion Logan Paul. While "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis initially planned this to be a title-for-title faceoff, Paul eventually persuaded Rhodes to only put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship. This match comes on the heels of Lynch claiming the then vacant title in a battle royal on "WWE Raw" last month, in which Morgan emerged as the runner-up. Similarly, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, both of whom have notably targeted Zayn in recent weeks.

The newest addition to the King and Queen of the Ring lineup will see Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show programming. WWE confirmed this tag bout Friday's episode of "SmackDown," shortly after Belair lost to Nia Jax in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Speaking of the Queen of the Ring, Jax's win has cemented her place in the respective tournament finals against Lyra Valkyria, who defeated the likes of IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Dakota Kai in the preceding rounds. Over in the King of the Ring tournament finals, "The Ring General" GUNTHER will go one-on-one with "The Viper" Randy Orton, marking the first ever singles match between the two.