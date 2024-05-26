Tony Khan Addresses Report On Mark Henry's AEW Contract Expiring

Mark Henry's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire, and the WWE Hall of Famer's future in the promotion is up in the air. Unfortunately, AEW President Tony Khan wasn't able to clarify if the story is true during a Double or Nothing media call, though he did have some kind words to say about "The World's Strongest Man."

"I really like Mark. I'd have to look at that internally but I think Mark's a great person and I really personally like him. He's a great media personality as well as being a great wrestler and a great philanthropist, and I have a ton of respect for Mark and he's been great in AEW and I have a lot of respect for him in and out of the ring. Thank you very much."

Henry signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021, being brought in as an analyst, announcer, interviewer, and scout for the promotion. He's arguably most synonymous with appearing on "AEW Rampage," where he became known for hyping up the main event. Outside of AEW, Henry is a wrestling pundit for "Busted Open Radio."

It remains to be seen if Henry will extend his stay with AEW, but it's worth noting that the company has partaken in some cost-cutting this year. AEW made its first round of mass cuts back in April, with talents like Stu Grayson, The Boys, and Parker Boudreaux among the names to be released from their deals.

