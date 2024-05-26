Tony Khan Praises Build For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Match

Mercedes Mone will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, and Tony Khan is looking forward to the match. During a media call ahead of the event, the company's head honcho discussed the build-up to the bout, revealing that he's excited for the pair to finally compete against each other in an AEW ring.

"It's been tremendous building up this TBS Championship match between Willow Nightingale, the champion, and the challenger, Mercedes Mone, who will be making her debut in AEW on Sunday. Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling. She's been a great champion all over the world and I think she's very deserving of an opportunity to come into AEW and challenge for this. And Willow Nightingale's been a fighting champion, fighting open challenges recently in Japan and defending her title in a street fight. She's now gonna be taking on one of the greatest wrestlers in the world this Sunday at Double or Nothing, and there's a lot of history between Willow and Mercedes."

Khan noted that the pair's history dates back to their match at last year's NJPW Resurgence show. Nightingale walked out of that match as a champion, but the bout is arguably mostly remembered for Mone suffering a career-threatening injury that sidelined her for over a year. The AEW boss stated that Mone and Nightingale's history could create a potentially great rivalry, and their Double or Nothing match is the next chapter in their ongoing story.

While some pundits have criticized AEW's presentation of Mone since her arrival, she plans on silencing the doubters at the pay-per-view. Mone has promised to steal the show at Double or Nothing, noting that she's been feeling more excitement than pressure ahead of her in-ring return.

