Mercedes Mone Vows To 'Steal The Show' At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing will mark the official in-ring return of Mercedes Mone, who had previously been sidelined with an ankle injury since May of 2023. At this pay-per-view event, Mone will be challenging Willow Nightingale, the very woman who last wrestled her, for the TBS Championship. In a new interview with The Ringer, Mone opened up about the mixture of emotions surrounding her imminent in-ring comeback. Regardless of these personal feelings, though, "The CEO" asserts that she and Nightingale will deliver a top-notch performance at Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

"I don't want to put pressure on myself because I've been doing this for 14 years," Mone said. "I have more excitement than pressure, but I am really nervous as well, just because it's been a year since I performed, but being in the ring with someone like Willow Nightingale, I know it's going to be absolutely everything I've ever dreamed of. We're going to go out there and steal the show."

In preparation for her return, Mone has undergone several weeks of training alongside the likes of former TJPW Princess Of Princess Champion Miyu Yamashita, and most recently, soon-to-be free agent Scrypts (also known as Reginald). Mone last wrestled at NJPW Resurgence in May 2023 in a losing effort to Nightingale, who subsequently claimed the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship.

Advertisement

For Nightingale, AEW Double or Nothing will mark the third title defense in her TBS Championship reign, which began in the wake of her victory over Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty. Since winning the TBS Championship, Nightingale has boasted successful title defenses over the likes of Skye Blue and STARDOM's Tam Nakano.