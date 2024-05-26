Backstage Update On Wheeler Yuta's Whereabouts Ahead Of AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

Ring of Honor Pure Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta has rarely been seen on AEW television in 2024, but according to Fightful Select, he is backstage at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. Yuta was last seen on an episode of "AEW Rampage" at the beginning of January when he took on Eddie Kingston for the Continental Crown Championship.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that Yuta has been dealing with concussion symptoms "for some time" and was not medically cleared as of May 9. It was not reported if Yuta was good to go in the ring yet or if he would be making a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing. Yuta had been advertised for a match at CMLL's Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event back in March, but was pulled from competing. Fightful had not heard if Yuta was returning "imminently" or just visiting backstage to celebrate AEW's five year anniversary at the event.

Two of Yuta's BCC stablemates will be competing at Double or Nothing, with Jon Moxley facing Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Title Eliminator match, while Bryan Danielson will be involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match alongside FTR and Darby Allin.

Advertisement