WWE's Bayley Is Interested In A Match With AEW Star

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has said that she would like to face AEW star Kris Statlander if she gets the opportunity.

The WWE star recently spoke to "Le10 Sport" where she was asked about an opponent outside WWE that she would like to get in the ring with. Bayley named Statlander, whom she compared to WWE's Rhea Ripley, highlighting how both are supremely athletic in the ring.

"I really like Kris Statlander," said Bayley. "I think she's freaking so athletic. She kinda reminds me of Rhea Ripley, you know, where it seems like she can do everything. So, I'd be interested to get in the ring with her someday."

Statlander and Bayley haven't faced each other yet in their careers, as they haven't been a part of the same pro wrestling promotion. Statlander, who signed with AEW in 2019, has made just one appearance in WWE in her career, which came in 2019 when she and Elektra Lopez wrestled as enhancement talents against The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles and lost that match.

Bayley has previously named other AEW stars that she would like to get in the ring with, one of whom is former WWE coach Serena Deeb. Bayley has credited Deeb for helping her during their time in the SHIMMER pro wrestling promotion, but they never got to wrestle in WWE as Deeb was mostly a coach during her second run with WWE. The WWE star also teased a potential match with Britt Baker after Baker stated that any one of the Four Horsewomen would be her dream match.

