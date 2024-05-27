Will Ospreay On Defending AEW International Title: 'This Title Is The Forbidden Door'

AEW star Will Ospreay has outlined his plans as the AEW International Champion, and how he hopes to bring back the prestige to the title.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Ospreay won his first title in AEW when he defeated Roderick Strong to become the International Champion. Following the show, the 31-year-old star touched on a few ideas he has with the title around his waist on the AEW Double or Nothing post show media scrum.

"I would like to do it ... just once again, travel broadens the minds and travel broadens the spirit and I think that I could definitely bring back some type of ... prestige back to the championship, for sure. I said it in a promo backstage — this championship was, the inception of this championship was on Forbidden Door, so to have that, this championship, to me, is the 'Forbidden Door,'" declared Ospreay.

Ospreay highlighted how AEW has working relationships with promotions like NJPW and CMLL, and stated that he would like to put those partnerships to the test with the International title. The English star hopes to face the top stars of promotions that AEW has relationships with and wrestle them either in AEW or their parent promotions' events.

"If I can't go there, then I don't see there being no reason why they can't come to me. I'm dead excited," said Ospreay.

The International Championship was originally called the AEW All-Atlantic Championship before being rebranded in 2022, and in the history of the title, it has been defended in English promotion RevPro Wrestling by former champions Pac and Orange Cassidy, at Irish promotion Over The Top Wrestling by Pac, as well as the NJPW Collision In Philadelphia pay-per-view by Cassidy last year.