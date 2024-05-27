WWE Hopeful & Marigold Star Giulia Has Surgery, No Reported Timetable For Return

Rumored WWE signing Giulia is out of action with a wrist injury, but she hopes to return to in-ring competition soon. While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Giulia revealed that she requires surgery so that she can compete against a planned opponent this summer — and she's confident that she'll be ready.

"That day, my arm bent in the opposite direction, and as a result, I broke a bone. I was told that surgery would be the fastest recovery, and I decided because I wanted to [wrestle against] Sareee in perfect condition," she said.

Giulia is booked to face Sareee at the Marigold Summer Destiny show on July 13, but it remains to be seen if she'll recover from her upcoming surgery in time. As of this writing, her return timeline is unknown, but her words suggest that the injury isn't as bad as some people might have initially feared.

Furthermore, the injury setback reportedly hasn't affected Giulia's WWE status. The former World of Stardom Champion has been expected to join WWE since appearing at "NXT" Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend, but it's believed the promotion is happy to wait for her to recover. Additionally, WWE reportedly wasn't planning on bringing her into the fold until she's fulfilled her commitments elsewhere.

Giulia is scheduled to have emergency surgery on May 28, and she plans on using the recovery time to pursue more relaxing hobbies than wrestling. "I'll be away from home for three nights and four days, so it's like going on a trip to the countryside. I won't be able to move around, so I'll spend my time watching movies for the first time in a while and watching various wrestling videos," she told Tokyo Sports.