Tony Khan Teases AEW Mixed Tag Team Division

Now that Tony Khan is focused on adding more depth to AEW's women's division, he's teased the possibility of introducing more titles to the mix. However, while the AEW boss hasn't ruled out the possibility of introducing Women's Tag Team and Trios titles down the line, he believes there is room for a championship that will allow the men and ladies to join forces.

Advertisement

"I also think something different we could do here that I've had interest in would be Mixed Tag Team Championships," Khan said during the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum. "I think we have a lot of people that are aligned. I think a lot of people would be interested in that too. That's different than what other major promotions have, and I think that would set AEW apart. So I'm also interested in Mixed Tag Team Championships."

During the scrum, Khan revealed that there have been internal discussions about adding Tag Team and Trios titles for the women competitors. Right now, however, he's focused on building more depth to the roster, especially since some stars are currently out of action through injury.

Advertisement

Saraya has already called for AEW to introduce Women's Tag Titles, suggesting that there is interest among the roster. Meanwhile, Nyla Rose has pushed for AEW to add more titles for the women in general. However, it remains to be seen if Khan plans on bringing these ideas to fruition in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.