Saraya Calls Out AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone On Social Media

Mercedes Mone has already defeated one woman in AEW with whom she has history, but now that "The CEO" has gold around her waist, she may be taking on another. After winning the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut in the company from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing, Mone was at the receiving end of a social media shot from Saraya.

Saraya quoted a post from WrestleTalk on X (formerly Twitter), which included a quote from Mone speaking with the New York Post. Mone said that she was ready to "face everybody" and if Saraya "wants to be on the list," she's more than welcome to wrestle her.

"She's not gonna get any of my titles that's for sure," Mone told the outlet.

"I've waited over 6 years to take more than just your championship @MercedesVarnado let's go baby girl," Saraya posted.

I've waited over 6 years to take more than just your championship @MercedesVarnado let's go baby girl. https://t.co/cJbspvKQzn — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 27, 2024

Saraya and Mone are closely linked in wrestling history, as it was Mone, then competing as Sasha Banks in WWE, who played a role in the then-Paige's serious neck injury that almost ended her career. Saraya took a kick to the back from Mone at a live event in December 2017, and previously said that she knew her career was over when she felt like her body was paralyzed on the mat. Thankfully, Saraya was cleared to wrestle and has since been able to compete in AEW since signing in September 2022, but the two have yet to share a ring since the incident. Outside of kayfabe, Saraya has acknowledged the fact her previous injury was not Mone's fault, and that her neck "wasn't as strong as before" after a previous injury. She said Mone was by her side with the doctors immediately following the incident.

