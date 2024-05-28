WWE Star Naomi Reacts To Mercedes Moné's AEW Double Or Nothing Victory

A little over two years ago, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Mercedes Moné (then known as Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE, frustrated with their creative direction, vacating their titles and throwing caution to the wind. Naomi went on to win the TNA Knockouts Championship, while Mone's success in NJPW was cut short when she suffered an ankle injury and ended up out of action for over a year. On Sunday, Moné made her in-ring debut after suffering an injury one year ago last week. Moné faced Willow Nightingale, who injured Mone initially, for the TBS Championship at "Double or Nothing." Both women focused on the other's ankle. In the end, Moné delivered the Moné Maker to defeat her rival and become champion.

A few hours later, Naomi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and simply wrote, "Moné," clearly sending short and simple message to her former compatriot despite their competing promotions.

Moné 😏 — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 27, 2024

The two have supported each other, both in public and on social media, since leaving WWE together. Moné, along with Bayley and Tamina, were seen in the crowd supporting her when Naomi became Knockout Champion. Naomi, Tamina, and Bayley were in the crowd when Moné debuted in AEW at Big Business.

Following her big win last night, Moné held an afterparty to celebrate. Bayley was in attendance. It doesn't appear that Naomi or Tamina were there. During the media scrum, Moné invited her boss, Tony Khan and NJPW President, Hiroshi Tanahashi to the afterparty. Khan did make an appearance, as did AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland.

